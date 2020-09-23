LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CNB Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

