Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Capitalization of $523,329.56

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $523,329.56 and approximately $119,930.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00078168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.01463598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00202657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000681 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

