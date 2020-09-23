Lincoln Educational Services Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

LINC opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

