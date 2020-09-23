Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded at Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.59.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,126.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,000 shares of company stock worth $29,690,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 20.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $7,649,000. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

