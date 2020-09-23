LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.85 on Monday. LG Display has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.18). LG Display had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Analysts predict that LG Display will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 33,346.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LG Display by 24.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

