Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 1,298,066 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,255,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,050 shares of company stock worth $799,269 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.