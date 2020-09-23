Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.98 and a beta of 1.60. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $65.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

