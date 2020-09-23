Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Shares of KSS opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after buying an additional 1,849,611 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after buying an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 809,147 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 38,627.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 679,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

