Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

KOD stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.46. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.