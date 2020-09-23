KeyCorp Weighs in on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity alerts:

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $43.46 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.