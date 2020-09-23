KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,383 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $777,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 170.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

