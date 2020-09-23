K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €8.00 by Baader Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €5.30 ($6.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.04 and its 200-day moving average is €5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €14.88 ($17.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -25.24.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

