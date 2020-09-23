Julia Rosalind Choudhury Buys 15,306 Shares of Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) Stock

Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) insider Julia Rosalind Choudhury bought 15,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,999.88 ($19,600.00).

Shares of LON:FRAN opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Franchise Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 81 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 million and a PE ratio of 44.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

