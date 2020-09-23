JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.08 ($37.74).

RNO opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.06.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

