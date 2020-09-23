John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

WDGJF opened at $2.94 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

