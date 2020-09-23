JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 9,556,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,809,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Specifically, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

