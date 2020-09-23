Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEST JAPAN RWY/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

WJRYY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.