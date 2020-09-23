Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Poxel SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel SA (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Poxel in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Poxel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poxel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Poxel stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Poxel has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Poxel

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

