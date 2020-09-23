Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

AAPL stock opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,938.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $127,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

