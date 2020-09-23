JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $17.03 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.