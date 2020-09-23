Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.29. 1,999,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,177,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Specifically, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

