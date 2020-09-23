Insider Buying: Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,866.85).

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 32.65 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Safestyle UK PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Safestyle UK PLC will post 1335.3888926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Friday, July 24th.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

