Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.