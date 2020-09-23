INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.05.
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.
