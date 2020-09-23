INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.05.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.