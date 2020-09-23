Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $390.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $268.51 on Monday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.60 and a 200 day moving average of $332.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total transaction of $662,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

