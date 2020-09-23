IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Get IG GRP HOLDINGS/S alerts:

About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for IG GRP HOLDINGS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG GRP HOLDINGS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.