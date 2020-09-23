IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
IG GRP HOLDINGS/S stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.
About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S
