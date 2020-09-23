Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $498.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.28. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $296,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 184,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $5,784,793.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 188,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

