Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $53.37. Approximately 1,543,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,217,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Specifically, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 715,048 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,128,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

