Hostess Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 551 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of TWNK opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.73 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $86,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 483,496 shares of company stock worth $6,451,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after buying an additional 1,583,287 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 81.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 122.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 298,156 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.