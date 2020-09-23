HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $9.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. HL Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

