Head to Head Survey: Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) versus Veru (OTCMKTS:VERU)

Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Addex Therapeutics and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veru has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.75%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Veru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $31.80 million 5.95 -$12.02 million ($0.19) -14.26

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Veru -25.78% -30.37% -17.80%

Volatility and Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veru beats Addex Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed central nervous system disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About Veru

Veru Inc. operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation. The company's urology drug candidates include Tamsulosin delayed release sachet and Tamsulosin XR capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Solifenacin delayed release granules, which is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of overactive bladder. Its urology drug candidates also comprise Tadalafil and Finasteride combination capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms and enlarged prostate. The company's oncology drug candidate includes VERU-944, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is under Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic prostate, breast, endometrial, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers. It serves agencies, health care distributors, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies through distributors and retailers primarily in the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

