Haywood Securities Analysts Give Return Energy (CVE:SDE) a C$5.00 Price Target

Return Energy (CVE:SDE) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Return Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Return Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th.

CVE SDE opened at C$2.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Return Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.77.

Return Energy (CVE:SDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$1.12. The company had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Return Energy will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

