Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,752 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE:HAL opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.62. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

