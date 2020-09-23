H2O Innovation (HEOFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

