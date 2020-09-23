Griffon Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Griffon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Griffon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

GFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Griffon stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

