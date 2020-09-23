Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at BofA Securities

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE GEF opened at $35.14 on Monday. Greif has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Greif by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

