Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $186,106.15

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Graft has a market capitalization of $186,106.15 and approximately $76.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00865396 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003544 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

