Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) to “Conviction-Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

