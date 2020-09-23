FY2021 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada Raised by Desjardins (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, September 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$20.63 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.60.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$26.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.62. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$35.15.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

