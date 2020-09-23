FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $35.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.93. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.90 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $272.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

