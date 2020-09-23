FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lifted by Analyst

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the software company will earn $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $486.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $475.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,983 shares of company stock worth $39,560,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.