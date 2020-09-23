FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for OCADO GRP PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OCADO GRP PLC/S’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY opened at $73.78 on Monday. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -97.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

OCADO GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

