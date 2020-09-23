FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Chubb in a report issued on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $116.04 on Monday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

