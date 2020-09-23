FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for 3M in a report released on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.65.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.23.

3M stock opened at $162.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

