Frenkel Topping Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.32 (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 million and a PE ratio of 36.54. Frenkel Topping Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.37 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective (up from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Elaine Cullen-Grant acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

