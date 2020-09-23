Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.38. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

