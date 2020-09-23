Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.37 ($54.55).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.38. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

