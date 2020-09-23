Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) PT Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.
FKWL opened at $15.00 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
About Franklin Wireless
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.