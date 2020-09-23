Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) PT Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

FKWL opened at $15.00 on Monday. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

