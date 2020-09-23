Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.
FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.25.
FTS stock opened at C$52.90 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.66.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.