Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Media 100 (NASDAQ:MDEA) Critical Review

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.9% of Forescout Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Forescout Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Media 100’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies $336.80 million 4.28 -$118.54 million ($2.58) -11.24 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Media 100 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forescout Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forescout Technologies and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Forescout Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forescout Technologies is more favorable than Media 100.

Profitability

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies -43.22% -172.29% -33.03% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forescout Technologies beats Media 100 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network. The company's software products include CounterACT, Extended Modules, CounterACT Virtual Appliance, CounterACT Enterprise Manager Virtual Appliances, SilentDefense, and SilentDefense Command Center; and hardware products comprise hardware that is for use with CounterACT or SilentDefense, CounterACT Appliances, and CounterACT Enterprise Manager Appliances. Its products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of IoT devices connected to organizations' networks. Forescout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.