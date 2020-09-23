Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Five9 worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 400.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,386.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,979,303 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

